Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD

Urologic Oncology
Overview

Dr. Murugesan Manoharan, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Royal Coll Surgeons of England|University of Miami / School of Medicine

Dr. Manoharan works at Miami Cancer Institute in Plantation, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Miami Cancer Institute
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 410, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 837-1490
    Miami Cancer Institute
    8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 596-2000

Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Bladder Cancer
Kidney Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Genitourinary Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urachal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon

May 27, 2022
This man is both a Genius and a Saint, and he saved my life. His empathetic bedside manner is Golden. This, along with his international reputation, give me absolute confidence that I am being treated by the Best Possible Doctor. I am deeply thankful for his care! Bravo!!
Robert Moorhouse — May 27, 2022
Specialties
  • Urologic Oncology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Tamil
NPI Number
  • 1679502256
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Royal Coll Surgeons of England|University of Miami / School of Medicine
Residency
  • Royal Australasian College Of Surgeons
Internship
  • Madras Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Urology
