Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Palos Community Hospital, Silver Cross Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Locations
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (844) 755-8267Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
- Silver Cross Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr M Rampurwala's entire staff at the University of Chicago is beyond amazing. I was totally impressed when I came in to see you that you had done your homework on me to hit the ground running by reviewing the reasons for my coming in and my file. You are a kind, compassionate, and brilliant doctor! One of the kindest professionals I’ve ever met, you listen, you ask the right questions, and you took the time during my appointment to totally present a game plan based on my health needs and concerns. I am so impressed by your demeanor, honesty, and intuitiveness. It shows that you genuinely care about your patients. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and cares for your patients. It’s rare to find a doctor that combines such personal touches and cares for a patient as a person with an outstanding quality of medical care. I am so lucky to have you handling my health needs. Thank you so much!
About Dr. Murtuza Rampurwala, MD
- Hematology
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- 1326272469
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rampurwala has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rampurwala accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rampurwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rampurwala has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rampurwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rampurwala speaks Arabic and Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rampurwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rampurwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rampurwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rampurwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.