Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD

Pediatric Neurology
3.5 (7)
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Kothawala works at Orlando Diabetes/Endocrine Spec in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists
    6150 Metrowest Blvd Ste 105, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-3050
  2. 2
    Orlando Health Medical Group Inc
    100 W Gore St Ste 600, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 842-6671
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Seizure Disorders
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Seizure Disorders
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 30, 2017
    Excellente Dr.
    Kissimmee, FL — Mar 30, 2017
    About Dr. Murtuza Kothawala, MD

    • Pediatric Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1477585123
    Education & Certifications

    • NAGPUR UNIVERSITY / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kothawala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kothawala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kothawala works at Orlando Diabetes/Endocrine Spec in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kothawala’s profile.

    Dr. Kothawala has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kothawala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothawala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothawala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothawala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothawala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

