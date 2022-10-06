Overview

Dr. Murthy Madhira, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rangaraya Med Coll/Andhra U and is affiliated with Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Madhira works at ProMedica Physicians Monroe Gastroenterology in Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.