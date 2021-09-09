Dr. Murthappa Prakash, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murthappa Prakash, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Murthappa Prakash, MB BS is a Cardiology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Joseph B Sappington MD300 Hebron Ave, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 633-6976
Hospital Affiliations
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Prakash is a kind, compassionate doctor who is thorough in his assessment and treatment. When I first came to him, he had a good understanding of my rare condition that affects my aorta. Dr Prakash listens and takes essential time with his patients.
About Dr. Murthappa Prakash, MB BS
- Cardiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Cabrini Med Ctr
- Beekman Downtown
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prakash speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.
