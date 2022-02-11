Dr. Murtaza Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murtaza Syed, MD
Overview
Dr. Murtaza Syed, MD is a Neuropsychologist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AdventHealth Winter Park.
Dr. Syed works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Syed is the most caring psychiatrist I've seen. He listens and gives recommendations on behavioral therapies, not just there to write another prescription like I've felt with other practitoners. He is open minded and flexible with my preferences, goals, and decisions.
About Dr. Murtaza Syed, MD
- Neuropsychology
- English, Spanish
- 1972702058
Education & Certifications
- George Washington University/Cnmc
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Syed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.