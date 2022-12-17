Dr. Murtaza Ghadiali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghadiali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murtaza Ghadiali, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
Texas ENT Specialists - Vintage20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 237-2227Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Ghadiali is very patient and professional!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1275735383
- UCLA Medical
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Baylor University
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology
Dr. Ghadiali has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghadiali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghadiali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghadiali has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghadiali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghadiali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghadiali.
