Dr. Murtaza Ghadiali, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Ghadiali works at Texas ENT Specialists, P.A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.