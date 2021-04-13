Overview

Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Bhuriwala works at Northwest Cancer Center in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.