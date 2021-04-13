See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD

Medical Oncology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Dow Medical College|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Bhuriwala works at Northwest Cancer Center in Houston, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Cancer Center
    17323 Red Oak Dr # 100, Houston, TX 77090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 699-4773
  2. 2
    Millennium Oncology
    9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 317-4656
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Complications Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mast Cell Diseases Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 13, 2021
    Long time patient. He is very thorough and patient.
    Delores Asiedu — Apr 13, 2021
    About Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1730142068
    Education & Certifications

    • Scott &amp;amp;amp; White Hospital|William Beaumont Hospital
    • Wayne State U Grace Hosp|Wayne State University Detroit Mc
    • Dow Medical College|University of Karachi / Dow Medical College
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murtaza Bhuriwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhuriwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhuriwala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhuriwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhuriwala has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhuriwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhuriwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhuriwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhuriwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhuriwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

