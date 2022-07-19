Dr. Amir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murtaza Amir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murtaza Amir, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and UPMC Western Maryland.
Dr. Amir works at
Locations
-
1
Virtual Neurology Texas Pllc9110 College Pointe Ct, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 208-2212
-
2
Riaz A. Janjua M.d.625 Kent Ave Ste 302, Cumberland, MD 21502 Directions (301) 777-1930
-
3
Northwest Health -porter85 E US Highway 6, Valparaiso, IN 46383 Directions (239) 208-2212
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- UPMC Western Maryland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amir?
He reviewed my possible stroke and advised me on the risks and benefits of tPA (clot buster). I decided not to use it but then called him back in to discuss further. Being a mild stroke, it really was up to me; that I could go either way. To reassure me, he said that he'd let me know if he thought it was necessary; he'd make it clear that I should use tPA. Again, I decided not to get it. My hand/arm is 85% currently and hoping for more recovery. - Marc
About Dr. Murtaza Amir, MD
- Neurology
- English, Creole and Urdu
- 1508971920
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Hospital
- King Edward Med College University Of The Punjab Lahore Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amir works at
Dr. Amir has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Tension Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amir speaks Creole and Urdu.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Amir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.