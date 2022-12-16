See All Ophthalmologists in Loveland, CO
Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Adam works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Centura Business Park
    1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 261-1600

Hospital Affiliations
  • Porter Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Degenerative Disorders of Globe

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Progressive High Myopia
Endophthalmitis
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye
Macular Edema
Migraine
Ocular Hypertension
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Dacryoadenitis
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Infections
Headache
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pterygium
Retina Diseases
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scleral Buckling
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 16, 2022
    Dr. Adam at Colorado Retina performed successful retina surgery on me at age 79 in 2021. His skills and professionalism are second to none. I can recommend him without any qualification.
    About Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 12 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1093004806
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Svc Of Wills Eye Hosp
    • Wills Eye Hosp
    • Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
    • Medical College of Wisconsin
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adam has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adam works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO. View the full address on Dr. Adam’s profile.

    Dr. Adam has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Adam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

