Overview

Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Adam works at Monarch Dermatology & Surgery, LLC in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.