Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Adam works at
Locations
Centura Business Park1615 Foxtrail Dr Ste 100, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (303) 261-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Adam at Colorado Retina performed successful retina surgery on me at age 79 in 2021. His skills and professionalism are second to none. I can recommend him without any qualification.
About Dr. Murtaza Adam, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093004806
Education & Certifications
- Retina Svc Of Wills Eye Hosp
- Wills Eye Hosp
- Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
