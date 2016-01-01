Dr. Mursalin Anis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mursalin Anis, MD
Overview
Dr. Mursalin Anis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.
Dr. Anis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
-
2
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach1192 E Newport Center Dr, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0111
-
3
Don Soffer Clinical Research Center1120 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anis?
About Dr. Mursalin Anis, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1700013711
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anis works at
Dr. Anis has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anis speaks Bengali.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Anis. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.