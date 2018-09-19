Dr. Zung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray Zung, MD
Dr. Murray Zung, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.
Dermatology Assocs Westchester140 Lockwood Ave Ste 304, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-7610
Dr. Zung is a compassionate and knowledgeable doctor. He exercises extremely patience with patients, spending considerable time helping you understand what ails or concerns you. And, he goes above and beyond to make sure patients patience are healthy. Highly recommend him.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.