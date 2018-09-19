See All Dermatologists in New Rochelle, NY
Dr. Murray Zung, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
60 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Murray Zung, MD is a Dermatologist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Zung works at Dermatology Assocs Westchester in New Rochelle, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Assocs Westchester
    140 Lockwood Ave Ste 304, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 636-7610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Sep 19, 2018
Dr. Zung is a compassionate and knowledgeable doctor. He exercises extremely patience with patients, spending considerable time helping you understand what ails or concerns you. And, he goes above and beyond to make sure patients patience are healthy. Highly recommend him.
NewRocMama in New Rochelle, NY — Sep 19, 2018
About Dr. Murray Zung, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 60 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1992817415
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zung works at Dermatology Assocs Westchester in New Rochelle, NY. View the full address on Dr. Zung’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Zung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

