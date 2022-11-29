Dr. Murray Spruiell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spruiell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Spruiell, MD
Overview
Dr. Murray Spruiell, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Locations
-
1
The Orthopaedic Center927 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-2728Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Spruiell and staff were fantastic!! Look forward to my follow up and hopefully good news.
About Dr. Murray Spruiell, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1700143856
Education & Certifications
- UC San Diego Med Ctr
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Auburn University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spruiell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spruiell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spruiell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Spruiell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spruiell.
