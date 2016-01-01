Overview

Dr. Murray Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Las Olas Dermatology in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.