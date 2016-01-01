Dr. Murray Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Murray Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Murray D. Smith, MD, PA800 E Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 763-4331
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Murray Smith, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1568570778
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- Hennepin County Med Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Varicose Eczema and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.