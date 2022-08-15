Dr. Murray Shames, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shames is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Shames, MD
Overview
Dr. Murray Shames, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Shames works at
Locations
-
1
South Tampa office2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0921Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0929Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
3
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 259-0921
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband had a repair of an abdominal aneurysm and 2 aneurysms in his leg and Dr. Shames took the time to explain clearly the problem, what he needed to do, why, and the probable outcome, which was very successful.
About Dr. Murray Shames, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225040330
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Shames has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shames accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Shames has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Shames works at
Dr. Shames has seen patients for Aneurysm, Aortic Aneurysm and Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, and more.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shames. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shames, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shames appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.