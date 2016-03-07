Dr. Salzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murray Salzman, MD
Overview
Dr. Murray Salzman, MD is a Pulmonologist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwest Community Hospital.
Locations
Presbyterian Homes3200 Grant St, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 492-4873
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent, patient, caring doctor who is available and very helpful when needed -- with or without warning and often in difficult circumstances. You cannot to better!
About Dr. Murray Salzman, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
