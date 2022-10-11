See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.

Dr. Rosenbaum works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Services in Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Arrhythmia Services
    1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 266-0190

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2022
    I was diagnosed with arrhythmia by my cardiologist an recommended to Dr. Rosenbaum. He diagnosed the problem and recommended a cardiac ablation. His manner and knowledge was off the charts. He gave me all the plusses, minuses and ramifications of a very complex procedure. His manor and delivery was very reassuring. My arrhythmia is gone, I jog, swim, bicycle and lead a very active life, thanks to Dr. rosenbaum.
    robert long — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1639113152
    Education & Certifications

    • Vancouver Genl Hosp
    • Toronto Hosp
    • Toronto Hosp-U Toronto
    • University of Toronto, Fac Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rosenbaum works at Cardiac Arrhythmia Services in Boca Raton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Rosenbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

