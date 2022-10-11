Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Locations
Cardiac Arrhythmia Services1200 N Federal Hwy Ste 100, Boca Raton, FL 33432 Directions (561) 266-0190
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbaum?
I was diagnosed with arrhythmia by my cardiologist an recommended to Dr. Rosenbaum. He diagnosed the problem and recommended a cardiac ablation. His manner and knowledge was off the charts. He gave me all the plusses, minuses and ramifications of a very complex procedure. His manor and delivery was very reassuring. My arrhythmia is gone, I jog, swim, bicycle and lead a very active life, thanks to Dr. rosenbaum.
About Dr. Murray Rosenbaum, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1639113152
Education & Certifications
- Vancouver Genl Hosp
- Toronto Hosp
- Toronto Hosp-U Toronto
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbaum works at
Dr. Rosenbaum has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbaum.
