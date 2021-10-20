See All Otolaryngologists in Swansea, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Murray McGrady, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Murray McGrady, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Sparta Community Hospital.

Dr. McGrady works at Ear Nose and Throat Institute in Swansea, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ear Nose and Throat Institute of Southern Illinois
    19 Wolf Creek Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Belleville
  • Sparta Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Outer Ear Infection
Dizziness
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Tumor Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 20, 2021
    Dr McGrady is very caring and does a great treatment. Would highly recommend him. Also Rita the appointment person is very helpful.
    — Oct 20, 2021
    About Dr. Murray McGrady, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942203617
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southern Illinois University
    Internship
    • Southern Il Univ
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Illinois
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murray McGrady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGrady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGrady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGrady works at Ear Nose and Throat Institute in Swansea, IL. View the full address on Dr. McGrady’s profile.

    Dr. McGrady has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrady.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

