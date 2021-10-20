Dr. Murray McGrady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray McGrady, MD
Overview
Dr. Murray McGrady, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital, Memorial Hospital Belleville and Sparta Community Hospital.
Dr. McGrady works at
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Institute of Southern Illinois19 Wolf Creek Dr, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Sparta Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McGrady is very caring and does a great treatment. Would highly recommend him. Also Rita the appointment person is very helpful.
About Dr. Murray McGrady, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1942203617
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Southern Il Univ
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Illinois
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrady has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrady works at
Dr. McGrady has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.