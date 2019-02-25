See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Murray Las, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Murray Las, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    56 Diamond Spring Rd Ste 2, Denville, NJ 07834 (973) 625-1000

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Feb 25, 2019
    Friendly knowledgeable doctor that is down to earth and honest!!
    NJ — Feb 25, 2019
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 47 years of experience
    English, German
    1114003928
    Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
    Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
    Montefiore Hosp Med Ctr
    Tufts U, School of Medicine
    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Dr. Las has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Las has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Las has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Las on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Las. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Las.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Las, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Las appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

