Dr. Kapell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murray Kapell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murray Kapell, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.
Dr. Kapell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 573-3957Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Madison Psychiatric Associates5534 Medical Cir, Madison, WI 53719 Directions (608) 274-0355
-
3
Mendota Mental Health Institute301 Troy Dr, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 555-1212
- 4 3099 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704 Directions (608) 240-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kapell?
About Dr. Murray Kapell, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1497716443
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- Addiction Medicine and Forensic Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kapell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kapell works at
Dr. Kapell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kapell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kapell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kapell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.