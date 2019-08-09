Overview

Dr. Murray Grossman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.



Dr. Grossman works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.