Dr. Murray Gordon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murray Gordon, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital, Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and Saint Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Allegheny Endocrinology Associates420 E North Ave Ste 205, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (724) 249-2753
Alleghency Geneal Hospital320 E North Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15212 Directions (412) 359-3426MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gordon is amazing and brilliant. He is worth the wait just wishing could get into him quicker but he is so busy. Office staff not real helpful but he is worth it because he is so good and helpful and takes his time with his patients.
About Dr. Murray Gordon, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- UPMC - Presbyterian
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
