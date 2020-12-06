Overview

Dr. Murray Goldberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Goldberg works at Urologic Physicians and Surgeons, PA in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.