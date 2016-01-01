Overview

Dr. Murray Engel, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Engel works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.