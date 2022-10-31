Dr. Murray Cotter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Cotter, MD
Overview
Dr. Murray Cotter, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Petoskey, MI.
Dr. Cotter works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 489-3892Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bay Area Dermatology - Traverse City999 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 489-3897Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Kalamazoo Dermatology - Portage6100 Newport Rd Ste 100, Portage, MI 49002 Directions (844) 220-2255Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotter?
Pleased with service
About Dr. Murray Cotter, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1669598744
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Cotter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Cotter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotter works at
Dr. Cotter has seen patients for Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.