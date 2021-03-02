Dr. Murray Cohen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murray Cohen, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murray Cohen, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abrazo Central Campus.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
1
Practice6707 N 19th Ave Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 249-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Central Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Dr. Cohen is very thorough and takes plenty of time in helping you out. Straight forward and tells you what you need to do, in my case get rid of my fatty liver. I have started the battle with losing weight like he said I needed to and I am down 40#s, waiting to see how my catscan looked compared to the first one I had. I would highly recommend Dr. Cohen for any issues he is an expert in.
About Dr. Murray Cohen, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 64 years of experience
- English
- 1760463152
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
