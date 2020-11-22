Overview

Dr. Murray Brand, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Frankford Hospital.



Dr. Brand works at Murray Brand DO and Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

