Dr. Murphy Martin, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Attala, Merit Health Central, Merit Health Rankin, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Murphy S Martin MD Professional Limited Liability Company1600 N State St Ste 200, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 326-3900
- Baptist Medical Center Attala
- Merit Health Central
- Merit Health Rankin
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Excellent doctor and well-respected in the Jackson medical community. Listens very well and responds to your needs. Has his own Frenius Medical Care center on N. State St.
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801971908
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
