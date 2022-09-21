See All Family Doctors in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Murilo Lima, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Murilo Lima, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lima works at LIMA MD Direct Primary Care & MedSpa in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LIMA MD Direct Primary Care & MedSpa
    17595 S Tamiami Trl Ste 100, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 738-2626
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Back Pain
Blood Allergy Testing
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Essential Tremor
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Heart Disease
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hormone Pellet Therapy
Hormone Testing
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Memory Evaluation
Mesotherapy
Newborn Dehydration
Newborn Jaundice
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Recomendo muito a clínica do Dr. Murilo, sempre muito atencioso, um excelente profissional.
    Leticia — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Murilo Lima, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1801322839
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Florida State University College of Medicine/Lee Memorial Health System Program
    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University Charles E Schmidt College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
