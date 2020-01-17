See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Monroe Township, NJ
Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (9)
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Levy-Kern works at Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Peter's Physician Associates
    294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 409-1363
  2. 2
    Wednesdays Only
    1 Bethany Rd Ste 81 Bldg 6, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 335-1332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Nodule
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rickets
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Jan 17, 2020
    Excellent Doctor we are very happy we found her.I highly recommended her. And her staff are very caring .
    Joan in Monroe Township, NJ — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levy-Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy-Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy-Kern has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy-Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy-Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy-Kern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy-Kern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy-Kern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

