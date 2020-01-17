Overview

Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Levy-Kern works at Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders of N.J., PC in Monroe Township, NJ with other offices in Hazlet, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.