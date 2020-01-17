Dr. Levy-Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD
Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Monroe Township, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Riverview Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Saint Peter's Physician Associates294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (609) 409-1363
Wednesdays Only1 Bethany Rd Ste 81 Bldg 6, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (732) 335-1332
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Excellent Doctor we are very happy we found her.I highly recommended her. And her staff are very caring .
About Dr. Muriel Levy-Kern, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- Winthrop U
- Beth Israel Hospital
- Universite De Paris, Faculte De Medecine
Dr. Levy-Kern accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy-Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy-Kern has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy-Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy-Kern speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy-Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy-Kern.
