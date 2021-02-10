Dr. Muriel Espy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muriel Espy, MD
Overview
Dr. Muriel Espy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their residency with Wayne St University Affil Hospital
Dr. Espy works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Club Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 425-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Espy?
My experience with Dr. Espy has been great so far. She is very informative, caring ,and knowledgeable. One would think that intelligence would be a trait that all Doctors possess, however, in my experience this hasn’t always been the case. Dr. Espy was able to explain things regarding my condition that other Doctors had failed to do the in past. I am satisfied and I trust my care in her hands. The only drawback would be that she can get pretty swamped with patients, But that’s what happens when you’re the best! Dr. Espy really is a great Doctor. P.s. I also think it should be noted that, in general, people are more prone to leave negative reviews than positive.
About Dr. Muriel Espy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1346385937
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Affil Hospital
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Espy works at
Dr. Espy has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Espy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Espy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Espy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Espy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.