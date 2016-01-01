Overview

Dr. Murat Polar, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Community Hospital Anderson, Franciscan Health Mooresville and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Polar works at Visiting Physicians Association in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.