Dr. Murat Anamur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murat Anamur, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Hematology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Locations
Cancer Care Associates295 Varnum Ave, Lowell, MA 01854 Directions (978) 937-6258
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Murat Anamur, MD
- Hematology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1487601100
Education & Certifications
- Rhode Island Hospital
- Cook County Hospital Chicago, Il
- Istanbul Universitesi, Cerrahpasa Tip Fakultesi
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anamur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anamur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anamur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anamur has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anamur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anamur. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anamur.
