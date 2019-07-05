Overview

Dr. Murat Altinay, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Altinay works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.