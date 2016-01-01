Overview

Dr. Muralikrishnan Parthasarathy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Parthasarathy works at Lifestance Health in San Marcos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.