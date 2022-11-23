See All Oncologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD

Medical Oncology
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital and Uvalde Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Beeram works at Start Center Surgical Consultants in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Boerne, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Oncology and Hematology
    155 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-2503
  2. 2
    4383 Medical Dr Ste 3052, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-5700
  3. 3
    Boerne
    134 Menger Spgs Ste 1120, Boerne, TX 78006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 593-5700
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital
  • Uvalde Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Colorectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Transplant Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Dr. Beeram has always (over 5 years) been both kind and thorough with me. He is a knowledgeable, caring doctor who explains all results and treatment options thoroughly.
    — Nov 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD
    About Dr. Muralidhar Beeram, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1265426282
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
