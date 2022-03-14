Dr. Murali Vinta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vinta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Vinta, MD
Dr. Murali Vinta, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Professional Building1725 W Harrison St Ste 762, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8120
Archie & Acharya Sc610 S Maple Ave Ste 3600, Oak Park, IL 60304 Directions (708) 660-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I've had the pleasure of having Dr. Vinta as a gyne for quite some time. I had an issue and he has been amazing at handling my procedures and questions throughout the entire process. I read a remark that said Dr. Vinta "could care less." I would definitely disagree. Dr. Vinta provides the facts and not all of the fluff that gives you false hope. I also feel that as patients, we should ask questions of our providers. We never know what they go through, and sometimes they may have to remain detached for their own well being. So, if there is something that you want to know, simply ask. I would recommend Dr. Vinta to any woman looking for serious and effective care with her gyne needs.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Telugu
- 1396858064
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Vinta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vinta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vinta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vinta has seen patients for Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vinta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vinta speaks Telugu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vinta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vinta.
