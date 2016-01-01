Dr. Murali Veeramachaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veeramachaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Veeramachaneni, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Ruben V Mendoza MD PA22 Care Cir, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 354-8300
Northwest Texas Healthcare System1501 S Coulter St, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 354-1000
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
