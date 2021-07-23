Dr. Murali Shankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Shankar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murali Shankar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Interfaith
Dr. Shankar works at
Locations
shankars8200 W Sunrise Blvd Ste D6, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 475-1735
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shankar Is A Really Great Doctor He Knows His Business. I And My Husband Will Always Be His Patient. Thank You Dre. Shankar!
About Dr. Murali Shankar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Creole, German, Indian and Spanish
- 1346363967
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Govt Rajaji Hosp
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shankar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shankar has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shankar speaks Creole, German, Indian and Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.