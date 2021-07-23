See All Gastroenterologists in Plantation, FL
Dr. Murali Shankar, MD

Gastroenterology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murali Shankar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their fellowship with Interfaith

Dr. Shankar works at Dr Murali Shankar in Plantation, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8200 W Sunrise Blvd Ste D6, Plantation, FL 33322 (954) 475-1735

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health Medical Center
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroparesis
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroparesis
Gastritis
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jul 23, 2021
    Dr. Shankar Is A Really Great Doctor He Knows His Business. I And My Husband Will Always Be His Patient. Thank You Dre. Shankar!
    CLAUDETTE & DAVID REDDICK — Jul 23, 2021
    About Dr. Murali Shankar, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, German, Indian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346363967
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Interfaith
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Interfaith Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Govt Rajaji Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murali Shankar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shankar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shankar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shankar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shankar works at Dr Murali Shankar in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Shankar’s profile.

    Dr. Shankar has seen patients for Gastroparesis, Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shankar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Shankar speaks Creole, German, Indian and Spanish.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Shankar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shankar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shankar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shankar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

