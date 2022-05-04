Overview

Dr. Murali Muppala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital



Dr. Muppala works at Lee Physician Group - Family Practice in Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.