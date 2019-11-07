Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maheswaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO
Overview
Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Locations
MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma915 6th Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 403-7277
MultiCare South Hill Clinic16515 Meridian E, Puyallup, WA 98375 Directions (253) 697-4747
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
I feel relieved that I got to see him so I can finally get medical/sleep issues addressed. He is an expert and I highly recommend him to anyone. I wish I met him many years ago. Staff is great as well. Definitely, I feel like I am in great hands.
About Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1912984139
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
