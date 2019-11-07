Overview

Dr. Murali Maheswaran, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Maheswaran works at MultiCare Neuroscience & Sleep Medicine - Tacoma in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.