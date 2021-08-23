Overview

Dr. Murali Macherla, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Macherla works at Arizona Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.