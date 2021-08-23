Dr. Murali Macherla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macherla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Macherla, MD
Overview
Dr. Murali Macherla, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Kilpauk Med Coll and is affiliated with Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons13943 N 91st Ave Bldg H, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 476-5190Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Arizona chest and Vascular surgeons8404 E Shea Blvd # 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 430-6602Friday8:30am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Macherla was recommended to do my thoracic surgery. He explained exactly what was going to be done. I found him very caring and attentive. My breathing has much improved and I am grateful.
About Dr. Murali Macherla, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Tamil and Telugu
- 1750487153
Education & Certifications
- University Of New Mexico
- Kilpauk Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
