Overview

Dr. Murali Krishna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Krishna works at Murali Krishna, MD, PA in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.