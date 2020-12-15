Dr. Murali Krishna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murali Krishna, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Murali Krishna, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital, Parrish Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.

Locations
1
Murali Krishna, MD, PA1009 Harvin Way Ste 110, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 301-4546
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care! I've been seeing Dr. Krishna for years and I have NEVER had a bad experience with him or his staff. He always takes his time talking to me, I never feel rushed. He has performed multiple procedures on me at Rockledge Hospital.
About Dr. Murali Krishna, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1518979012
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College, Valhalla NY
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krishna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Krishna has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.