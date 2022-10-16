Overview

Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Vijayawada Univ Of Hlthsci and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Guthikonda works at University Physician Group-Department of Neurosurgery in Detroit, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.