Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD
Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Vijayawada Univ Of Hlthsci and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.
University Physician Group - Dept. of Neurosurgery4160 John R St Ste 930, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (248) 486-7978
Premier Medical Building44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 201, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (877) 486-7978
- DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
- Harper University Hospital
He saw me in 2015...I was desperate for a second opinion to avoid surgery. Dr. G recommended surgery but he listened and instead offered laminoforaminotomy to try and it resolved my issue without artificial disc replacement. Dr. G is the best Dr. I have ever met, one of a kind! Today I just set up an online appointment for my 77 yr old mother who has severe pain and no hope at all in my city ...hopefully she can be seen soon and get some relief
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- Queen Square Inst Neur
- St Elizabeth Hosp Med Ctr
- Niagara Falls Meml Med Ctr
- Guntur Med Coll, Vijayawada Univ Of Hlthsci
- Neurosurgery
