Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Guntur Med Coll, Vijayawada Univ Of Hlthsci and is affiliated with DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital and Harper University Hospital.

Dr. Guthikonda works at University Physician Group-Department of Neurosurgery in Detroit, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Physician Group - Dept. of Neurosurgery
    4160 John R St Ste 930, Detroit, MI 48201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 486-7978
  2. 2
    Premier Medical Building
    44000 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 201, Novi, MI 48377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 486-7978

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital
  • Harper University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Stenosis

Meningiomas
Pituitary Tumor
Spinal Stenosis
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Hydrocephalus
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Vascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Chordoma
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma
Deep Brain Stimulation
Ear Disorders
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA)
Extradural Hemorrhage
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Intrauterine Device Management
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurofibrosarcoma
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Gland Cancer
Polyneuropathy
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Upper Back Pain
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 16, 2022
    He saw me in 2015...I was desperate for a second opinion to avoid surgery. Dr. G recommended surgery but he listened and instead offered laminoforaminotomy to try and it resolved my issue without artificial disc replacement. Dr. G is the best Dr. I have ever met, one of a kind! Today I just set up an online appointment for my 77 yr old mother who has severe pain and no hope at all in my city ...hopefully she can be seen soon and get some relief
    Bariaa Elbast — Oct 16, 2022
    About Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    NPI Number
    • 1780624239
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Queen Square Inst Neur
    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Niagara Falls Meml Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Guntur Med Coll, Vijayawada Univ Of Hlthsci
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Murali Guthikonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guthikonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guthikonda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guthikonda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guthikonda has seen patients for Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guthikonda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Guthikonda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guthikonda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guthikonda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guthikonda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

