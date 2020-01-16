Dr. Murad Alam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Murad Alam, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale University and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Nmff - Dermatology Mohs676 N Saint Clair St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6647
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr changed my life. Having a severe case of Rosacea on my nose, he was able to surgically correct appearance back to normal. Although i was very nervous with the procedure he was able to relax me through this procedure. Not sure how I could ever thank this Dr enough, but he is truly a great surgeon.
About Dr. Murad Alam, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Univ/Skin Care Physical
- Columbia University College Physical Surgery
- Yale University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Alam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alam accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alam has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Alam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.