Dr. Aburajab has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murad Aburajab, MD
Overview
Dr. Murad Aburajab, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Hendricks Regional Health.
Locations
Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana At St Vincent2001 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-2345
Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Gastroenterology8333 Naab Rd Ste 230, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 415-6580
Respiratory & Critical Care Consultants P C2010 W 86th St Ste 111, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 582-8931
Ascension St. Vincent Carmel Hospital13500 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 582-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Hendricks Regional Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has always been cynical about procedures he is direct in explaining it was very receptive made my husband very comfortable about the procedures would highly recommend, You can tell he knows what he is doing which made my husband very confident and going ahead with the procedures
About Dr. Murad Aburajab, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376750745
Education & Certifications
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aburajab accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aburajab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aburajab has seen patients for Gallstones, Pancreatitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aburajab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Aburajab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aburajab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aburajab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aburajab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.