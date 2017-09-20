Dr. Hijazin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Munther Hijazin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munther Hijazin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SASSARI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Coast Plaza Hospital.
Locations
Prentice Mitri & Hijazin10916 Downey Ave, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 861-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- Coast Plaza Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hijazin is a good Dr I have seen him for a long time because he's the only one who has control my seizures I wouldn't change it for another doctor and I also have that VNS therapy and that work for me to control my seizures also. I also live in Lancaster and I go all the way to Downey to see him I wouldn't change the doctors out here in Lancaster
About Dr. Munther Hijazin, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1952319253
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SASSARI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hijazin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hijazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hijazin has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hijazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hijazin speaks Arabic.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hijazin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hijazin.
