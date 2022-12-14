Overview

Dr. Munther Alaiwat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Alaiwat works at Henry Ford Wyandotte Health Center – Brownstown in Brownstown Twp, MI with other offices in Southgate, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.