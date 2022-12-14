Dr. Munther Alaiwat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alaiwat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munther Alaiwat, MD
Overview
Dr. Munther Alaiwat, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brownstown Twp, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn, Beaumont Hospital, Trenton, Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Alaiwat works at
Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Health Center - Brownstown23050 West Rd, Brownstown Twp, MI 48183 Directions (734) 287-9880
-
2
Henry Ford Wyandotte Northline Women's Health Center - Southgate15675 NORTHLINE RD, Southgate, MI 48195 Directions (800) 436-7936
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Trenton
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alaiwat?
Routine care. Very good.
About Dr. Munther Alaiwat, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1972592582
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Meml Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alaiwat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alaiwat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alaiwat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alaiwat works at
Dr. Alaiwat has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Mastodynia and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alaiwat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alaiwat speaks Arabic and Spanish.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Alaiwat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alaiwat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alaiwat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alaiwat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.