Dr. Munish Loomba, MB BS
Dr. Munish Loomba, MB BS is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Moreno Valley, CA.
Advance Comprehensive Pain Care12712 Heacock St Ste 9A, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 208-7700
Advance Comprehensive Pain Care Inc.23020 Atlantic Cir, Moreno Valley, CA 92553 Directions (951) 208-7700
Michael Reid Crna900 E Washington St Ste 155, Colton, CA 92324 Directions (909) 370-2190
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Wonderful staff did a complete detailed explanation of all paperwork to be filled out . I am a diabetic and before the cortisone procedure, Elizabeth a medical professional checked my blood sugar levels before begining the procedure" what a relief" a medical professional caring about the patient. When the procedure was done their was no pain what so ever very professional staff involved working with the doctor. Didn't real feel any difference until the next morning . 1st time I had no pain in two years in the last week Ina half I have completed 72 hours of manual labor. Without pain. God bless all that work with the doctor and the doctor he is wonderful
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1679579817
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
