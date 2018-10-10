Dr. Munish Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Munish Gupta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Munish Gupta, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis and Spine Deformities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1 Childrens Pl # 1B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
2
Washington University Orthopedic Spine4921 Parkview Pl # 6B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 514-3500
-
3
Washington University And Barnes-Jewish Orthopedic Center4921 Parkview 6 Fl Pl Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
I have sent my mother, neighbor and best friend to Dr. Gupta
About Dr. Munish Gupta, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1417948571
Education & Certifications
- Leatherman Spine Center
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Scoliosis and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.